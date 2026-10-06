Belgium to introduce a near-zero alcohol tolerance for new drivers in 2027

Police breathalyse a driver. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

The legal alcohol limit will be lowered to 0.2% for all drivers who have held their licence for less than three years, Federal Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke and road safety institute Vias announced on Tuesday.

Belgium will introduce the reduced alcohol limit for new drivers from 2027 as the government tightens road safety rules following a rise in traffic deaths. The measure was announced ahead of the National Road Safety Conference and comes as the number of people killed on Belgian roads increased by 6% in the first half of this year.

"Alcohol has a harmful effect on every driver, but novice drivers face an even greater risk of accidents because they lack experience and have not yet developed automatic responses," Crucke said.

A total of 223 people were killed in road accidents during the first six months of 2026, compared with 210 during the same period last year, according to the latest Vias road safety barometer, based on Federal Police figures.

In Wallonia, the number of deaths rose from 91 to 110. In Flanders, road deaths fell slightly from 110 to 109, while Brussels recorded a sharp decline from nine to four.

Crucke said stricter rules were needed because inexperienced drivers face a particularly high risk when driving after drinking alcohol. "At between 0.5 and 0.8%, the risk of an accident in our country rises approximately twice as much for 18- to 25-year-olds as it does for older drivers," he said.

The new 0.2% limit will apply from 2027 to anyone who has held a driving licence for less than three years.