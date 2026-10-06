King and Queen honour 70 top athletes at Laeken Castle

Team Belgium CEO Cédric Van Branteghem and King Philippe during a reception for Belgian athletes at Laeken Royal Castle on Tuesday 6 October 2026. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde welcomed 70 of Belgium's top athletes to Laeken Castle on Tuesday, recognising their achievements on the international stage over the past two years.

The athletes had distinguished themselves at European and world championships in Olympic and Paralympic disciplines. Paralympic cycling world champion Tim Celen welcomed the decision to receive Olympic and Paralympic athletes together.

"I think that inclusion is very important for disability sport," Celen said. "The fact that everyone is equal sends a very good signal to the outside world."

Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee (BOIC) president Jean-Michel Saive thanked the King and Queen for hosting the athletes. "For the athletes, this is a unique recognition of the many years of effort, sacrifice, perseverance and passion behind every achievement," he said.

Federal Equal Opportunities Minister Rob Beenders (Vooruit), Walloon Sports Minister Jacqueline Galant (MR) and German-speaking Community Sports Minister Gregor Freches (MR) also attended the reception. Flemish Sports Minister Annick De Ridder (N-VA) was absent.

Among those attending were Belgium's women's hockey team, the Red Panthers, who won bronze at the World Cup on home soil at the end of August.

Red Panthers player Stephanie Vanden Borre said Queen Mathilde appeared to have closely followed the team's performance, including their defeat in the semi-final. "She told us how she experienced it and that she really felt the pain of the defeat," Vanden Borre told Belga. "It's nice to see that she actually followed us closely."

The Queen also showed interest in how the athletes combine elite sport with their studies. "She was surprised that almost all of the Red Panthers are still studying. She thought it was great that we could still perform so well," Vanden Borre said.

The previous royal reception for Belgian athletes took place in September 2024, shortly after the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.