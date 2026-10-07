'We will not forget': Minister Prévot commemorates three years since 7 October

The Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel, on 29 March 2024. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) paid tribute to the victims of the 7 October attacks on Wednesday with a post on on X, writing that he stands in solidarity "with their loved ones, the survivors and the Israeli people."

It has been three years on Wednesday since Hamas at the Nova music festival, where more than 300 people were killed.

The Hamas-led attack on southern Israel killed 1,221 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. Another 251 people were taken hostage and brought to Gaza, 44 of whom were already dead.

"Nothing can justify these crimes. The passage of time does not diminish their gravity or our duty to remember. Those responsible must answer for their actions."

Prévot also addressed Belgium's Jewish community, saying everyone should be able to live their faith and identity freely and without fear.

"Fighting antisemitism is a responsibility every day," he added.

🇮🇱 (EN/FR/NL) Three years after the Hamas terrorist attacks of 7 October 2023, I pay tribute to the victims and stand in solidarity with their loved ones, the survivors and the Israeli people. Families were murdered in their homes. Young people were killed while enjoying music together. Children, women and men were taken hostage. Nothing can justify these crimes. The passage of time does not lessen their gravity or our duty to remember. Those responsible must be held accountable. For former hostages and bereaved families, this day is also a reminder of loved ones who will never return and wounds that remain. We owe it to them to keep listening to their stories and acknowledging their suffering. My thoughts are also with Belgium’s Jewish community. Everyone must be able to live openly in their faith and identity, without fear. Fighting antisemitism is a responsibility we bear every day. Today, we pause to remember. We will not forget. ———- Trois ans après les attaques terroristes du Hamas du 7 octobre 2023, je rends hommage aux victimes et adresse toute ma solidarité à leurs proches, aux survivants et au peuple israélien. Des familles ont été assassinées chez elles. Des jeunes ont été tués alors qu’ils partageaient un moment de musique et de fête. Des enfants, des femmes et des hommes ont été emmenés en captivité. Rien ne peut justifier ces crimes. Le temps qui passe ne diminue ni leur gravité, ni notre devoir de mémoire. Les responsables doivent répondre de leurs actes. Pour les anciens otages et les familles endeuillées, cette journée rappelle aussi des absences et des blessures qui demeurent. Nous leur devons de continuer à entendre leur souffrance. Je pense également à la communauté juive de Belgique. Chacun doit pouvoir vivre sa foi et son identité librement, sans peur. Combattre l’antisémitisme est une responsabilité de chaque jour. Aujourd’hui, nous nous recueillons. Nous n’oublions pas. ———- Drie jaar na de terroristische aanslagen van Hamas op 7 oktober 2023 herdenk ik de slachtoffers en betuig ik mijn volle solidariteit met hun naasten, de overlevenden en de Israëlische bevolking. Gezinnen werden in hun eigen huis vermoord. Jongeren werden gedood terwijl ze samen van muziek genoten. Kinderen, vrouwen en mannen werden gegijzeld. Niets kan die misdaden rechtvaardigen. Het verstrijken van de tijd vermindert hun ernst niet, noch onze plicht om te herdenken. De verantwoordelijken moeten ter verantwoording worden geroepen. Voor voormalige gijzelaars en nabestaanden herinnert deze dag ook aan geliefden die nooit meer terugkomen en aan wonden die blijven. We zijn het hun verschuldigd om naar hun verhalen te blijven luisteren en hun leed te erkennen. Mijn gedachten gaan ook uit naar de Joodse gemeenschap in België. Iedereen moet zijn geloof en identiteit vrij kunnen beleven, zonder angst. Antisemitisme bestrijden is een verantwoordelijkheid die we elke dag dragen. Vandaag staan we stil en herdenken we. We vergeten niet. @BelgiumMFA @BelgiumJRS @BelgiuminIsrael — Maxime PREVOT (@prevotmaxime) October 7, 2026

This year's anniversary is the first since a ceasefire in Gaza came into force last year, giving the commemorations a different context after years of fighting.

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The anniversary also comes shortly before elections in Israel. The failures surrounding the 7 October attack, the conduct of the war and the fate of the hostages have remained central issues in Israeli political debate.