Wednesday, 7 October 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

'We will not forget': Minister Prévot commemorates three years since 7 October

Wednesday, 7 October 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
'We will not forget': Minister Prévot commemorates three years since 7 October
The Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel, on 29 March 2024. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) paid tribute to the victims of the 7 October attacks on Wednesday with a post on on X, writing that he stands in solidarity "with their loved ones, the survivors and the Israeli people."

It has been three years on Wednesday since Hamas at the Nova music festival, where more than 300 people were killed.

The Hamas-led attack on southern Israel killed 1,221 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. Another 251 people were taken hostage and brought to Gaza, 44 of whom were already dead.

"Nothing can justify these crimes. The passage of time does not diminish their gravity or our duty to remember. Those responsible must answer for their actions."

Prévot also addressed Belgium's Jewish community, saying everyone should be able to live their faith and identity freely and without fear.

"Fighting antisemitism is a responsibility every day," he added.

This year's anniversary is the first since a ceasefire in Gaza came into force last year, giving the commemorations a different context after years of fighting.

Related News

The anniversary also comes shortly before elections in Israel. The failures surrounding the 7 October attack, the conduct of the war and the fate of the hostages have remained central issues in Israeli political debate.

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.