Man allegedly stole €7,000 of perfume at Brussels Airport ‘for the thrill’

The entrance pictured during a strike action at Brussels Airport in Zaventem. Credit: Belga / Jasper Jacobs

A one-year prison sentence is sought for a man accused of stealing at least €7,000 worth of perfume from duty-free shops at Brussels Airport.

He allegedly carried out several thefts from the airport's duty-free shops in spring 2025, repeatedly leaving with several bottles of luxury perfume, the Halle-Vilvoorde Public Prosecutor's Office told the Brussels Criminal Court on Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, the stolen bottles were worth a whopping €7,000. Detectives were able to identify the man through the boarding pass he had used to make other purchases at the duty-free shops.

Related News

During questioning by police, the man admitted to the thefts and claimed that he had carried them out for the adrenaline rush. He reportedly described the perfume bottles as a kind of “trophy”.

Prosecutors, however, questioned his explanation and suggested that he was instead making extra money by reselling the stolen goods

The Public Prosecutor's Office requested a one-year prison sentence.

The defendant did not appear at Wednesday's hearing and could therefore be convicted in absentia.

The court is expected to deliver its judgment on 4 November.