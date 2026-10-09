What to do in Brussels this weekend: 9– 11 October

Credit: The Brussels Times

Looking to dance, enjoy live music or attend a live performance? Here are some events to put on your calendar this weekend.

Cultural Music, Dances Battles, and Stage Performances: Here are The Brussels Times top picks for the weekend.

Late night fun

SIZZLEPROOF x AB Club, AB Club, Saturday 10 October

SIZZLEPROOF, a Brussels based electronic music collective, is taking over AB Club for its first anniversary this Saturday. Over the past year, the collective has worked to create inclusive spaces for POC artists and audiences within the Brussels electronic music scene.

To celebrate a successful first year, a lineup of artists from a variety of different genres will be performing at the event. Currently scheduled to perform are French artist Ezek, British artist OLUWA and Belgian artists Gucciblck, Hysope and JEKKAMAÏ.

Event organisers urge attendees to be themselves and to not be shy so they can make the most of a fun night of dancing. Doors open at 23:00 with the first musical set beginning shortly after.

You can find more information here.

ILLEGAAL Dance Battle, Rue Bollinckx 300, 1190 Forest, Friday 09 October

The tenth edition of ILLEGAAL’s All Styles Dance Battle invites dancers from all different styles to compete for a chance to win a €300 prize. Attendees not interested in participating in the dancing can help decide who wins the competition.

Registration begins at 18:00 and runs until 23:00, with dancing starting at 19:00. During the registration period, pizza from Brigade Pâtons will be served. After judging concludes, DJs DiDi and Raql of Tropical Djipsies will perform back-to-back sets until 1:00 that all attendees are invited to dance along to.

Read more here.

On-stage performances

All Day I Dream About Soccer, Kaaistudio's, Saturday 10 October

Ahilan Ratnamohan’s ‘All Day I Dream About Soccer’ explores the relationship between football, fashion and identity. Drawing on his own memories of the sport, the performance is best described as somewhere between a dance piece, a football match, and a catwalk.

Alongside the performance's playful nature, the role that queerness and homophobia both play within football culture is discussed. Created for both football lovers and sceptics, the performance offers an unconventional take on the sport.

Tickets are available here.

Lick-Horn, The Refinery - CUBE ROOM, Friday October 9 and Saturday October 10

Bryana Fritz and Thibault Lac’s Lick-Horn is an immersive performance that explores desire, intimacy and the body through dance, music and costume. Inspired by ‘The Lady and the Unicorn,’ Fritz and Lac’s work reimagines the medieval tapestry through a modern lens.

The performance pushes audiences to take a deeper look at how desire, intimacy and identity can be expressed through the body. The performance runs roughly an hour and begins at 20:00 on Friday and 19:00 on Sunday.

You can buy tickets here.