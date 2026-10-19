French comedian stopped by Belgian police after approaching them with 'mocking attitude'

Picture of French comedian Guillaume Meurice being arrested by Liège's police on the night from Saturday to Sunday. Credit : Guillaume Meurice Facebook account.

French comedian Guillaume Meurice was out and about in Liège this weekend when he was stopped by police outside a café in the city's Carré district.

During the night from Saturday to Sunday, Liège police stopped Meurice outside the café at around 02:00. Meurice wrote on his Facebook page: "I tried out the Belgian police for you. They're no better than ours."

According to police, the comedian approached officers who were carrying out an identity check with a "mocking attitude". Despite multiple requests, he allegedly refused to move away.

Officers then took Meurice aside to establish his identity and carry out a check, before asking him to leave the Carré district.

Police also said officers were unaware of his profession and that he was checked "like any other individual". They added that several checks had been carried out outside the café throughout the evening, during which officers had reportedly been subjected to insults and had beer glasses thrown at them.

However, police did not attribute these incidents to Meurice and stated that all the events had been filmed and the footage preserved.