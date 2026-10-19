Defence and Interior Ministries discuss creating Belgian military-trained police reserve to tackle riots

Defence and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken attends the official tribute ceremony for police officer Nordine El Talbi, who was shot dead during a police intervention in Jette, at Cinquantenaire Park in Brussels on Friday 16 October 2026. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem.

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) wants to establish a military-trained police reserve that could be deployed during riots, following violence on the sidelines of recent demonstrations.

Both Defence and Home Affairs Ministries are currently discussing ways to strengthen cooperation between the two departments.

Speaking on RTL-TVi on Sunday evening, Francken said he wanted to create a "gendarmerie 2.0" under the authority of the Minister of the Interior, Bernard Quintin (MR).

"When there are riots, we need to strengthen our security response," he said.

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Under the proposal, police officers would receive military training from Defence before being made available to the Interior Ministry.

"We need an operational reserve with military training. When violence is so extreme, we must protect citizens," Francken said.

The Defence Minister added that Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) was aware of the proposal and that discussions had taken place as recently as this week.

Quintin's office confirmed that meetings had been held between the two.

"Yes, we are holding discussions, in line with the already successful cooperation between the police and Defence," the minister's office said, citing the protection of certain sites and joint patrols with railway police.

"We are jointly examining how to further strengthen this cooperation and the ability of our services to ensure the safety of all our fellow citizens," it added.