Brussels Mayor dismisses proposal for joint police-military unit as 'nonsense'

Brussels mayor Philippe Close. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close (PS) has dismissed Defence Minister Theo Francken's (N-VA) proposal to create a new unit combining police officers and military personnel to help maintain public order.

Speaking on Bel-RTL on Monday, Close said the priority should be to provide more funding for existing police forces rather than create a new structure.

"If we decide today to put military funding into the police, that would be rather clever. But inventing yet another unnecessary structure that will spark endless debates in parliament is not needed," he said.

"I want police officers," Close stressed, calling for greater investment in police intervention units and the justice system.

The Brussels Mayor also called for action to address the shortage of places for young offenders in the French-speaking Community's public youth protection institutions (IPPJ).

"The police arrest most offenders, the justice system does its job, but the MR-Les Engagés government tells us there will be no places available before 2028. We need to find a solution involving house arrest," Close said.

House arrest measures have already been introduced ahead of the New Year period. Close believes authorities should consider extending their use.

MR MP Valérie Bluge has also called for electronic ankle monitors to be extended to minors, following the Flemish model.

"Electronic monitoring does not replace youth protection institutions. It can provide an additional solution for certain young people by combining supervision, accountability and educational support," Bluge told Sudinfo.

"The aim is to prevent young offenders from being left without appropriate supervision because of a lack of available places," she added.