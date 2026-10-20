Brussels wakes to crisp autumn skies on Tuesday before clouds roll in

Illustration picture shows clouds and sunshine above Helecine, Thursday 19 December 2024. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

Tuesday will begin dry and bright in Brussels and across much of Belgium, before clouds move in from the south during the afternoon, bringing a slight chance of light rain or showers, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Temperatures across the country will reach between 10°C and 16°C.

Skies will become mostly cloudy to overcast during the evening and overnight, with occasional light rain or scattered showers.

Drier weather and clearer spells are expected to return from the west later in the night, while low clouds will persist over the Ardennes and Belgian Lorraine.

Overnight temperatures will drop to between 6°C and 11°C.