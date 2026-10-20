Belgain cancer group protests ‘pinkwashing’ during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Pink ribbon, symbolising breast cancer awareness and support. Credit: Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

Belgian campaign group Cancer Colère has denounced what it calls the commercial exploitation of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, staging protests in Brussels and Nivelles overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

Cancer Colère criticised a slew of brands selling pink-ribbon products during the annual October campaign, accusing some of using cancer awareness to polish their image whilst marketing products that may contain carcinogenic substances.

Known as “pinkwashing,” the practice has drawn growing criticism from campaigners who argue that corporate fundraising risks distracting attention from cancer prevention.

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The group accused companies of showing obliviousness to the environmental factors associated with cancer, including air pollution, pesticides, and endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

The group warned that businesses should not be allowed to promote cancer awareness while escaping scrutiny of potentially harmful practices with impunity.

Campaigners also criticised the European Commission's proposed Omnibus X legislative package, which they fear is poised to loosen restrictions on pesticide use.

Beyond corporate responsibility, Cancer Colère called on Belgian authorities to strengthen prevention, provide sustainable funding for healthcare and research, and improve recognition of occupational cancers.

The association argued that fighting cancer should not depend primarily on individual donations, insisting that governments must guarantee affordable healthcare, adequately funded hospitals and decent working conditions for medical staff.

It also regretted that certain cancers linked to workplace exposure, particularly in agriculture, are still not recognised as occupational diseases in Belgium.

According to figures from the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) cited by the association, Belgium uses 6.22 kg of pesticides per hectare annually.

"How can we recover from cancer in a world that makes us sick?" the association asked, questioning whether awareness campaigns can make a meaningful difference without stronger measures to address the disease's causes.