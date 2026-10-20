Brussels riots: Five suspects to appear before criminal court

Young people gather for a protest in Brussels on Saturday 17 October 2026. Credit: Belga/Antony Gevaert.

Five people have been arrested following Saturday's sideline riots and will soon appear before the criminal court, the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.

A sixth suspect received a €1,000 out-of-court fine, while two others were given formal warnings and remain subject to further follow-up.

Police arrested 150 people during the unrest, including 118 administrative arrests and 32 judicial arrests.

Several minors were also referred to judicial authorities. One was placed under the authority of a Brussels juvenile judge, while others were referred to prosecutors in Walloon Brabant and West Flanders, where they live.

Of the five adults summoned to court, four will appear before the French-speaking Brussels Criminal Court, one is due to appear on 5 February 2027, while three others are scheduled to appear on 9 February 2027. The fifth suspect will appear before the Dutch-speaking Brussels Criminal Court on 11 January 2027.

Separate investigation into violence against police

Five other suspects were arrested over alleged resistance and violence against police officers during the same weekend, although detectives have not established a direct link to the riots.

Prosecutors requested judicial investigations into four of the suspects, seeking arrest warrants.

The investigating judge has already issued two arrest warrants, while decisions on the remaining two suspects have not yet been confirmed.

The investigation into the fifth suspect is still ongoing, and prosecutors have yet to decide on further action.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office said the investigations are ongoing.