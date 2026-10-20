Brussels Airlines unveils Cairo route and summer expansion plans

Credit: Brussels Airlines

Brussels Airlines will introduce flights to Cairo from 29 March 2027 and increase services to Tanzania and several European destinations as part of its summer schedule, the airline announced on Tuesday.

The expansion has been made possible by a reorganisation within the Lufthansa Group, the German parent company of Brussels Airlines. "Lufthansa is taking over flights to Munich and Frankfurt, allowing us to use the capacity freed up," spokesperson Nico Cardone told Belga.

The Belgian carrier plans to operate up to five flights a week between Brussels and the Egyptian capital. The new route will initially run during the summer season, although the airline hopes to extend it to year-round operations.

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Brussels Airlines will also expand its services to Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, a destination introduced in June 2026.

A third weekly flight will be added from late June 2027 to meet growing demand, the company said.

The changes will allow Brussels Airlines to expand its leisure and African network without adding aircraft specifically for these routes.

In Europe, the airline plans to increase capacity on several popular summer routes, including Funchal in Madeira, Málaga in Spain, and Nice in France.

Its service to Evenes in northern Norway will also continue during the summer of 2027.