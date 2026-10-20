Drug gangs have little to fear from Belgian justice, Brussels prosecutor warns

Brussels' King's Prosecutor Julien Moinil pictured during a session of the chamber commission for Justice, on Tuesday 20 October 2026, at the federal parliament in Brussels. The commission will discuss the recent shootings in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO EMILE WINDAL

Brussels public prosecutor warned on Tuesday that the justice system lacks the credibility to deter organised crime despite efforts that are underway to tackle a spate of drug-related shootings in the capital.

Speaking before the Chamber's Justice Committee, Julien Moinil lamented the fact that criminal organisations have become so financially powerful that the consequences of prosecution might no longer outweigh the rewards of their activities. As criminals no longer take the threat of punishment seriously enough, the justice system loses credibility as a deterrent.

“Organised crime is so powerful, so strong in terms of financial resources, that the risks they take are probably smaller than those they face from the justice system,” he told MPs.

The hearing, attended by Moinil and Brussels prosecutor-general Frédéric Van Leeuw, focused on recent shootings in Brussels.

Moinil outlined the work of his office, which has secured the imprisonment of 120 people in connection with shootings. Another 15 minors have been identified and placed in specialised youth care.

"The work is difficult, but it is being done, and the results are excellent," he said, adding that most shootings involving deaths or injuries are solved. However, he questioned why the violence continues despite these results.

Moinil argued that the justice system is not sufficiently effective in confronting criminal networks with considerable financial resources. He also criticised delays in implementing measures included in the federal government's coalition agreement.

Among them is a proposed revision of the Lejeune law, which allows certain prisoners to be released early after serving one-third of their sentence.

According to Moinil, wealthy drug gang leaders can afford expensive lawyers and sometimes secure release from prison more quickly than undocumented individuals at the bottom of criminal organisations.

Addressing MPs directly, he urged lawmakers to tackle shortcomings in the justice system and the enforcement of prison sentences, warning that existing measures are insufficient to discourage organised crime.