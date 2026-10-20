Brussels faces Helsinki in bid to host 2030 European Athletics Championships

Belgian Tornados with Dylan Borlee; Daniel Segers; Jonathan Sacoor and Julien Watrin pictured at the final of the Men's 4x400m relay on the seventh and last day of the European Athletics Championships (August 10-18) in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on Sunday 16 August 2026. Credit: Belga.

Brussels is competing against the Finnish capital, Helsinki, to host the prestigious European Athletics Championships for 2030.

If Belgium wins, the year will hold a particular significance for the country: it will mark its 200th anniversary, the centenary of the King Baudouin Stadium, and 80 years since Brussels last hosted the European Athletics Championships.

European Athletics, the sport's European governing body, will announce its decision following final presentations by delegations from both Brussels and Helsinki in Switzerland.

Each delegation will have approximately 15 minutes to make its case before a decision is announced. The Belgian bid will be presented by six representatives, including Brussels Mayor Philippe Close (PS), Belgian Athletics co-presidents Patrick Van Waes and Jessica Mayon, and Kim Gevaert, director of the Memorial Van Damme.

Belgium has hosted the competition only once, in 1950, while Helsinki has staged it three times, in 1971, 1994 and 2012.

Preparations are already underway at the Heysel site in Brussels, where construction has begun on a new sports park featuring a 400-metre athletics track that could serve as a warm-up facility during the championships. The King Baudouin Stadium is also expected to undergo renovations ahead of the event if Brussels is selected.

The most recent European Athletics Championships took place in Birmingham, England, this summer. The next edition will be held in Chorzów, Poland, in 2028.

Zurich, which had initially expressed interest in hosting the 2030 event, withdrew its bid but intends to apply for the 2034 championships.

Brussels will know if it is selected or not this Thursday 22 October, around midday.