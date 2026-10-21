Storm to batter Belgium with 100km/h on Friday, emergency number activated

Picture shows strong winds and heavy rain in central Brussels on Tuesday 9 July 2024, as the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) issued a code orange warning for severe winds. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

Weather warnings have been issued across the country ahead of the arrival of a storm that could reach 100km/h on Friday.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has warned of worsening weather conditions across Belgium, with strong winds forecast on Wednesday evening to Thursday before an active storm tracks across the country on Friday.

Wind speeds could reach 60 km/h in western Belgium and 75 km/h along the coast on Wednesday. Conditions are expected to deteriorate further on Friday, when the RMI forecasts heavy rainfall and strong winds, with gusts potentially reaching between 80 and 100 km/h.

Belgium's Federal Public Service Interior activated the 1722 emergency assistance number on Wednesday following warnings of strong winds, heavy rainfall, possible flooding in the coming days, and potentially dangerous conditions.

The 1722 number has been activated for people requiring assistance from the fire brigade following storm damage or flooding. Where possible, residents are encouraged to submit requests through the online platform www.1722.be rather than calling.

The measure aims to prevent emergency call centres from becoming overwhelmed and ensure that people facing life-threatening situations can receive immediate assistance.

The emergency number 112 remains available for life-threatening situations.