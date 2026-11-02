Belgian city named world's best city for a ‘solo date’

Bruges. Credit: The Brussels Times / Rita Alves

Bruges was named the best city in the world for solo dating for women, according to 1,500 women surveyed by British lingerie brand Pour Moi.

As the world's best city for solo dating, Bruges scored 81.63 out of 100 and beat traditionally romantic destinations such as Venice and Florence. According to Bruges Mayor Dirk De fauw (CD&V), the recognition demonstrates that the city's appeal extends beyond romantic getaways for couples.

“It is a great honour for Bruges to be named the best city in the world to explore on your own. We are particularly proud to rank ahead of major international destinations such as Venice and Florence,” he told The Brussels Times.

The mayor praised the city's picturesque canals, historic streets, cafés, chocolate shops and cultural attractions as reasons why visitors might enjoy exploring Bruges alone.

“Bruges is known as a romantic city, but this recognition shows that it is also a wonderful place to enjoy spending time on your own,” he added.

The concept of solo dating, Pour Moi writes, is about “actually enjoying your own company and deepening your relationship with yourself.” The brand used Tripadvisor data to assess each city across these categories, combining the results into an overall Solo Dating Score out of 100.

The cities were also ranked according to two criteria: how safe a woman would be likely to feel and how much the city genuinely has to offer someone exploring on their own.

In addition to Bruges, another Belgian city also made the ranking: Antwerp came in 18th place.

Top 20 best cities for solo dates, with country and score Rank City Country Score 1 Bruges Belgium 81.63 2 Venice Italy 73.18 3 Florence Italy 65.13 4 Lisbon Portugal 60.68 5 Copenhagen Denmark 60.16 6 Porto Portugal 59.75 7 Bologna Italy 59.08 8 Reykjavik Iceland 54.06 9 Kyoto Japan 52.74 10 Ljubljana Slovenia 51.82 11 Seville Spain 51.79 12 Prague Czech Republic 51.45 13 Heraklion Greece 49.25 14 Amsterdam Netherlands 48.84 15 Edinburgh Scotland 48.22 16 Vancouver Canada 48.12 17 Rhodes Greece 47.61 18 Antwerp Belgium 46.77 19 Zurich Switzerland 45.13 20 Barcelona Spain 44.11

A safe city for solo women travellers?

Safety is an important consideration for women exploring cities on their own.

Mayor De fauw explained that Bruges’ administration invests heavily in safety and hospitality. Local police work alongside prevention services, businesses and the hospitality sector to “make sure visitors feel safe and welcome. Safety for women is particularly important to us.”

The mayor pointed to the 2024 Safety Monitor, where Bruges was among the Flemish cities where residents felt safest.

“Bruges has long enjoyed a reputation as a pleasant, welcoming and safe city. This is one of our greatest strengths, but it is something we should never take for granted,” De fauw insisted.

He is adamant that Bruges wants everyone, whether visiting with a partner, friends or entirely alone, to feel comfortable exploring it.