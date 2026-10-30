What to do in Brussels this weekend: 30 October - 1 November

Credit: The Brussels Times

Looking for something fun to do to end October on a high note? Whether you're in the mood to celebrate the spooky season or not, there's something for everyone to enjoy in Brussels this weekend.

Here are The Brussels Times top picks.

Halloween and Día de los Muertos festivities

Halloween Fair, Tour & Taxis, until 8 November

Looking for a fun event the entire family will enjoy? This year's Halloween Fair, hosted annually by Tour & Taxis, will feature a haunted house, bumper cars, carnival rides and more. Admission to the fair is free, and you pay per ride or attraction.

The festival also has plenty of pop-up food stands that sell a "plethora of Halloween goodies and sweets." Attendees can come anytime between 14:00 and 23:00.

Find a full list of activities here.

Día de muertos at the Marolles, Centre culturel Bruegel, until 1 November

Although the annual Día de Muertos festival is already well underway, plenty of events are still to come this weekend. All of the events aim to honour the deceased through song, crafts and other honourable gestures.

Many of the events cost money or require a reservation, so organisers recommend booking in advance. However, several events like the open mic honouring ceremony on Saturday are free to attend.

Find the entire programme here.

Scary Night, Meise Botanical Gardens, 30 and 31 October, also 4-6 November

Looking for a good scare? Botanic Garden Meise has transformed a three-kilometre trail into a spooky experience filled with eerie encounters where "your worst nightmare lurks behind every tree."

People of all ages can enjoy the experience, but event coordinators recommend that attendees be 12 or older. Food and drinks will also be available at the beginning and end of the trail.

Find ticket information here.

Live shows

Brussels Cello Festival, Flagey, 30 October to 1 November

The top cellists from across the globe are gathering in Brussels this weekend to perform eight concerts at Flagey. Among them is Italian cellist Ettore Pagano, who is fresh off a first-place win at the 2026 Queen Elisabeth Competition.

Ticket prices are different from show to show, but concertgoers who purchase tickets to at least three shows will receive a cumulative 20% discount.

Read about the showings here.

Copenhagen, The Bridge Theatre, until 6 November

Set in 1941, Michael Frayn’s critically acclaimed "Copenhagen" recounts a secret meeting between German physicist Werner Heisenberg and his former mentor, Danish physicist Niels Bohr, in Nazi-occupied Copenhagen. The working relationship between the men, who had previously researched the atom together, ended after the scientists found themselves on opposite sides of World War II.

Since the full details of why the pair met and what they discussed are still unknown, Frayn's play instead examines the historical implications for science, ethics and humanity that the secret meeting had. The play runs for two and a half hours, with discounted tickets available for students and children under 18.

Buy tickets here.

Have an event you'd like us to highlight? Are there any upcoming events that you'd like us to add to a future weekend preview? Send details to c.pray@brusselstimes.com for a chance to be featured.