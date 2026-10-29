Brussels singer Angèle makes American TV debut on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show

Belgian singer Angèle pictured during the "Angele Instinct Release Party", a surprise party organised by the Brussels singer to celebrate the release of her album "Instinct" at the Grote Markt/ Grand Place, in Brussels, Friday 16 October 2026. Credit: Belga/Emile Wandal.

Brussels pop star Angèle made her debut on American television on the famous Jimmy Fallon late-night show to promote her new album “Instinct”.

The show was broadcast on the American network NBC on Wednesday evening (Around 05:30 on Thursday, Belgian time). Over a million viewers per episode watch Jimmy Fallon's late-night show, considered a flagship for American late-night television.

Before making the trip across the Atlantic Ocean, Angèle lost her voice after she gave a free concert at Grand Place two weeks ago.

Last night, Angèle announced via Instagram that she would perform on Jimmy Fallon: “After a chaotic journey to find my voice again, I am fully recovered; I am back, and I am sooo ready. Thanks for your support!! See you there, Jimmy Fallon."

During the show, Jimmy Fallon introduced the singer to the audience before she performed her song “Love Triangle”, for which she collaborated with American singer Caroline Polachek and French DJ SebastiAn.

She opted for an original choreography, turning her show into a spectacular optical illusion that was also shared on Youtube.

On the same episode, Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis and actor-musician Jamie Campbell Bower were also guests.