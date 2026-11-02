Light rain and drizzle forecast across Belgium on Monday

A woman rests on the Main river embankment in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on October 19, 2026, as air temperatures reached 16 degrees Celsius. Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Light rain and drizzle will sweep across Belgium on Monday before giving way to brighter spells, with temperatures ranging from 7°C in the High Fens to 13°C along the coast.

A weak band of rain will move from the coast towards the Ardennes throughout the day, bringing only small amounts of rainfall.

Skies are expected to brighten afterwards, with temperatures reaching around 11°C in central Belgium. Conditions will be cooler inland and milder along the coast.

Winds will initially be light before strengthening later in the day, particularly along the coast, where gusts could reach 55 km/h.

During the evening, clearer spells will gradually give way to showers moving in from the coast.

Overnight, low cloud will spread across much of the country, with some drizzle possible in the Ardennes.

Temperatures will drop to around 2°C in parts of the Ardennes, while remaining close to 9°C along the coast. Light to moderate northerly winds will persist, with gusts of up to 50 km/h at the seaside.