Cyberattack on supermarket refrigeration systems spreads across Europe

Illustration picture shows a refrigerator at a Delhaize supermarket in Geetbets, Belgium, on Sunday 15 March 2020. Credit: Belga / Charlotte Gekiere.

Several supermarkets in Sweden reported disruptions to their refrigeration systems following a cyberattack on Monday, according to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Similar incidents were reported in Belgium, where temperatures in refrigeration systems at supermarkets and butcher’s shops suddenly rose on Monday morning due to what retailers described as an “IT problem.”

Refrigerators and freezers were affected at several Swedish supermarkets operated by the ICA and Coop chains. An ICA store in the municipality of Sjöbo said on social media that its refrigeration systems had been hacked, with freezer temperatures reportedly set to 50°C.

“We are extremely sorry about this and are currently disposing of the products,” the company said.

Both supermarket chains are still assessing the extent of the disruption. An ICA spokesperson said only a “limited number of stores” had been affected so far, while Coop reported problems at six locations.

Related News

Several European countries affected

The suspected cyberattacks have also affected retailers in other European countries.

In Ireland, 13 SuperValu supermarkets were affected, while the refrigeration systems of an Estonian supermarket chain were also targeted. At least 17 stores were affected in the Netherlands, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS. Delhaize supermarkets in Luxembourg have also reported disruptions.

The incidents follow a cyberattack on 12 October that targeted refrigeration equipment at several major French supermarket chains. Hundreds of stores were affected, forcing retailers to dispose of food products and raising concerns about food safety.

In Belgium, around 40 Delhaize stores and 15 Carrefour outlets reported refrigeration problems on Monday morning.

The incidents affected stores in both Flanders and Wallonia, with some refrigerators and freezers reportedly reaching temperatures of around 15°C.

Some retailers brought in refrigerated lorries to prevent food from spoiling, while others intervened to restore their refrigeration systems.

The full extent of the disruptions across Europe remains unclear.