Eurostar names SNCF veteran Christophe Fanichet as new CEO

From left to right: Christophe Fanichet of SNCF, Eurostar CEO Gwendoline Cazenave, then-Mobility Minister Georges Gilkinet and Eurostar Group Chairman Alain Krakovitch at a press conference in Brussels on 24 January 2023, following the merger of Eurostar and Thalys. Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens.

High-speed rail operator Eurostar has appointed Christophe Fanichet as its new chief executive, replacing Gwendoline Cazenave, who is leaving the company after four years at the helm, Eurostar announced on Monday.

Fanichet brings more than two decades of experience at French national railway operator SNCF, where he served as head of passenger transport from early 2020 until mid-2026. He has also been a member of Eurostar’s board of directors since 2022.

“I am taking on the challenge of this new chapter with great enthusiasm,” Fanichet said. “To ensure Eurostar’s growth in a competitive market, we will need to make the necessary investments and changes.”

Cazenave oversaw the merger between Eurostar and its former rival Thalys during her tenure. Chief Financial Officer Matthieu Quyollet will serve as interim CEO until Fanichet officially takes over on 1 December.

Growing competition on cross-Channel routes

Eurostar operates high-speed rail services connecting destinations in Belgium, Germany, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The company has enjoyed a monopoly on passenger rail services through the Channel Tunnel since its opening between Calais and Folkestone in 1994.

One of Fanichet’s main challenges will be the prospect of growing competition on routes linking the UK with mainland Europe.

British rail operator Virgin Trains plans to launch services from London St Pancras to cities including Brussels, Paris, and Amsterdam from 2030, having already cleared several regulatory hurdles.

Eurostar currently operates a fleet of 51 high-speed trains and employs around 2,500 people.

The company is majority-owned by SNCF, which holds a 55.75% stake, while Belgian national railway operator SNCB owns 18.5%.

Last year, Eurostar carried 20 million passengers and generated more than €2 billion in revenue, with an operating profit of €337 million.