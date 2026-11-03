Tuesday will begin with cloudy skies across Belgium before brighter spells gradually spread from the east, with temperatures reaching no higher than 11°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Cloud cover could bring occasional light drizzle in some areas, while fog may develop in the Ardennes.

Skies are expected to clear first near the eastern borders, with sunny intervals gradually spreading from the Ardennes towards the rest of the country by the evening.

Temperatures will range from 5°C in the High Ardennes to 11°C in western Belgium.

Winds will generally be moderate, becoming stronger along the coast, where gusts could reach 50 km/h.

Clearer skies will bring a chilly night, with temperatures dropping to around 0°C in the east, 3°C in central Belgium and 5°C along the coast.

Ground frost is expected in inland areas overnight, while winds will remain moderate to fairly strong.