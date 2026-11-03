Federal police are appealing to members of the public to help look for a man suspected of raping an 18-year-old woman at a nightclub in Antwerp.

The incident took place between 02:30 and 03:00 on the night of Friday 27 to Saturday 28 December 2024 at the Villa, a well-known nightclub on Libastraat in Antwerp.

According to police, the man allegedly left the young woman on the nightclub’s premises following the alleged rape. He departed with a group of friends later on; police have also issued an appeal to help identify them.

The young woman was discovered by a passer-by at around 03:45.

The suspect

On the night of the incident, as shown in the picture below, the suspect was clad in a white jumper, dark blue trousers and black shoes. He is of average build, has a chin beard and dark, medium-length hair, which he frequently ran his hands through, according to police.

The group of friends

Though they are not suspects in the case, police are also looking to identify the five men who accompanied the suspect. The first one had dark hair, a beard and a moustache, and was wearing a white jumper, jeans, and white Nike trainers.

The second man had dark hair and a chin beard. He was wearing a dark Reebok jumper, dark jeans and dark shoes.

The third also had dark hair and a chin beard. He was wearing a white jumper, dark trousers, light brown shoes and a necklace with an oval pendant.

The fourth had dark hair, a goatee and a moustache. He was wearing a dark jumper with large lettering, dark jeans and white trainers.

The fifth had a chin beard and moustache and was wearing glasses, a dark jumper and trousers, black trainers with white soles and a dark cap.

Appeal for witnesses

Anyone who has information about the incident or recognises the suspect or any of the five people accompanying him is urged to contact police.

Information can be provided through the free telephone number 0800 30 300 or by email at opsporingen@police.belgium.eu.

The public appeal, including CCTV footage, is available on the Belgian police website, politie.be.