The European Parliament hopes to revive dialogue and cooperation with the US Congress following Tuesday’s midterm elections, which an Italian MEP described as a “clear signal against Donald Trump’s agenda”.

Brando Benifei, the Socialist MEP who chairs the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with Washington, welcomed the reported Democratic gains in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Belga, Democrats regained control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives from Republicans.

Benifei described the results as an “unequivocal political message” from American voters.

“American voters want to turn the page on Trump’s agenda,” he said.

He pointed to the rising cost of living, restrictive policies on civil rights and the actions of US immigration authorities as factors behind the vote.

“Voters are demanding a change of course, and the new Congress must translate that demand into action,” Benifei said.

He also urged Congress to reassert its constitutional powers following what he described as years of excessive interference by the executive branch.

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A fresh start for transatlantic relations

Benifei expressed hope that the new congressional term would mark a fresh start in relations between the European Parliament and the US Congress.

“The transatlantic relationship remains indispensable for European security and economic competitiveness,” he said.

He called for a “positive and ambitious agenda” covering trade, defence and international security.

Among his priorities were a gradual return to zero tariffs in transatlantic trade, stronger support for Ukraine against Russian aggression and efforts to resolve the crisis in the Middle East.

He also emphasised the importance of strategic cooperation on critical raw materials and semiconductors, alongside measures to tackle unfair competition in global markets.