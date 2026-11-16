Nearly 600 reminders sent to Brussels landlords about rental bans on their properties have gone unanswered, raising fears that unsafe homes are still being rented out.

The region's housing inspectorate does not have the resources to check whether the bans are respected, and its budget was cut significantly last year, Bruzz reports.

Rental or letting bans are imposed on homes that fall short of the health and safety standards in the Code bruxellois du Logement (Brussels Housing Code). Owners can only rent them out again once they have been issued a certificate of compliance.

For bans dating from 2020 to 2024 that are still in force, the Direction de l'Inspection Régionale du Logement (DIRL) sent 1,115 reminders to landlords. A total of 598 received no reply.

The figures were provided by Brussels Housing State Secretary Karine Lalieux (PS) in answer to a written question from MP Emile Luhahi (Groen). Luhahi called the situation alarming, as it's unclear whether these homes are currently being rented out.

He pointed to the fire in a Schaerbeek apartment complex in July, which killed two people, as well as two more recent incidents. "And just last month, two passers-by happened to prevent a major fire on Rue Antoine Dansaert, and there was a fire in a co-housing scheme in Molenbeek. In all these fires, serious shortcomings in fire safety were identified," Luhahi said.

New bans not enforced

New bans are proving just as hard to enforce. Of the 49 immediate letting bans issued in 2o25, only two properties have since been declared compliant. Owners in 14 cases still have time to carry out the work, and the other 33 files were closed for reasons including missing information, failure to reach the landlord, or tenants refusing to let inspectors in.

The DIRL said the budget cut made following up on cases even harder.

Owners not informed

The landlords who did reply were also revealing, according to Luhahi.

"The 517 responses that were received by the DIRL also speak volumes," he said. "Most owners reported that they now live in the property themselves. Several owners stated that they had never been informed of the ban: neither by the notary at the time of purchase, nor by the local authority when they registered the property."

Municipalities do warn the inspectorate when someone registers at an address under a ban. That happened 170 times in 2025, leading to 20 fines.

Luhahi wants notaries or municipalities to be obliged to tell buyers and new residents when a letting ban applies. His party sits in the regional government and also wants the inspectorate's resources restored.