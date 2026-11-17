Several arrests were made near Place Rogier in Brussels on Tuesday afternoon after a student demonstration, before police dispersed the crowd and fully reopened the inner ring road by 3.00 p.m.

A Belga News Agency reporter witnessed the arrest of a minor. Witnesses also reported seeing several young people being taken away and bearing marks on their bodies, although the nature of the marks was not specified.

At Botanique, union representatives tried to prevent clashes between police and demonstrators. A CSC delegate said she did not understand the police charge, adding: “It was tense, but things were under control.”

Orders given by police at the scene and heard by Belga appeared aimed at dispersing the crowd and ending the traffic blockage.

After the intervention, at about 2.30 p.m, crowd movements were reported around Place Rogier, near Boulevard Pachéco and towards Boulevard Saint-Lazare. Police used tear gas and several water cannon vehicles.

Large numbers of officers wearing helmets and carrying batons were deployed, particularly at the entrance to Rue Neuve, where they were positioned to protect access to the shopping street.

Demonstrators placed e-scooters across the road at Rogier to halt the advance of police vehicles. No visible damage was reported at the scene.

Groups of people ran to evade police in what witnesses described as a cat-and-mouse pursuit. Some demonstrators headed towards Saint-Josse-ten-Noode and Schaerbeek, followed by police vehicles.

the protest denounced worsening study conditions, including rising tuition fees and higher costs for housing, transport and food.

The march went from Central Station to the headquarters of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation government at Place Surlet de Chokier, where the demonstration broke up at 13:30.

It was at that point that a new gathering formed.