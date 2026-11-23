Much of the country will begin Monday under grey skies before conditions gradually turn sunnier, though it will stay cold, with highs of 0°C to 4°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

The day will start cloudy, particularly across central areas, with patches of freezing fog lingering in places.

South of the Sambre-Meuse valley and in the north of the country, it will quickly become fairly sunny. As the day goes on, brighter spells will spread to the remaining areas.

Temperatures will peak between 0°C and 4°C, with generally light easterly winds.