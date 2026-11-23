The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued a yellow warning for slippery roads across parts of Belgium from 06:00 to 11:00 on Monday, as temperatures fall.

The warning extends an alert that was already in place overnight from Sunday into Monday.

The RMI said frost and ice patches could still form through much of the morning, mainly in northern and southern areas, where skies are expected to be largely clear.

In central Belgium, freezing fog may also occur in isolated places, the institute added.