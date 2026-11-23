Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) has called a meeting of senior federal ministers on Monday morning in a fresh attempt to break Belgium’s budget deadlock, as unions take to the streets of Brussels.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

The so-called core cabinet (the PM and his five deputy PMs) is scheduled to meet at 09:30, although the talks are expected to be brief, as De Wever is due to meet King Philippe at the Royal Palace at 11:30.

According to Belga, one government source believes the meeting will leave little time for substantial negotiations. Another source said the Prime Minister had presented a new proposal, although it remains unclear whether coalition partner Vooruit is prepared to accept it.

Budget negotiations have been at a standstill since last weekend, when Vooruit refused to continue discussions based on De Wever’s proposal.

The Flemish socialists are demanding greater contributions from the wealthiest and fewer cuts to healthcare and pensions.

Following an appearance by Deputy Prime Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) on the TV programme Terzake, De Wever held talks with the other coalition partners last week, excluding Vooruit.

Monday's meeting will be the first gathering of the full Core Cabinet since negotiations broke down, although De Wever met Vooruit chairman Conner Rousseau privately on Friday.

Unions take to Brussels streets

Meanwhile, Belgium’s three main trade unions are staging another national demonstration in Brussels to oppose the federal government's policies.

The protest is at least the eleventh national action organised by the unions, which have repeatedly mobilised against the government's proposed reforms.

"We must keep the pressure on," the unions said.

The demonstration comes weeks after a national protest on 9 October was marred by serious violence on its fringes.

Strikes have also been organised across several sectors to allow workers to attend Monday's demonstration, causing widespread disruption to public transport.

Air travel is also severely affected, with flights cancelled at Belgian airports because of the industrial action.

The renewed mobilisation comes as the governing coalition struggles to agree the federal budget, with disagreements over taxation and spending cuts continuing to hold up negotiations.