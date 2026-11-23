Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Brussels on Monday to protest against the Federal Government’s austerity policies and declining purchasing power, with clashes breaking out between protesters and police near Brussels-Midi station in the afternoon.

Brussels police estimated that 50,000 people participated in the demonstration, while trade unions put the turnout at 70,000.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Clashes erupt near Brussels-Midi station

Clashes broke out between police and several hundred demonstrators near Brussels-Midi station on Monday afternoon, with officers deploying tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters.

At around 14:10, approximately 200 anti-fascist demonstrators pushed a large pink cardboard pig, mounted on a wooden structure and holding a baton, towards police lines on Avenue Fonsny.

The protesters set the structure alight in front of officers, prompting police to use tear gas and a water cannon to extinguish the flames. Police subsequently attempted to regain control of the street, advancing towards the demonstrators with a water cannon. By around 14:20, the group had been surrounded by two water cannons and lines of police officers.

The demonstrators later dispersed into the smaller streets of Saint-Gilles, where they used police barriers to block several roads.

The clashes followed an earlier incident at approximately 13:15, when a vehicle belonging to advertising company JCDecaux caught fire on Rue Couverte, beneath Brussels-Midi station.

The blaze produced a large plume of black smoke before firefighters brought it under control.

Tens of thousands join national demonstration

Demonstrators began gathering near Brussels North Station on Monday morning, with protesters wearing the colours of Belgium’s three main trade unions – red, green and blue – making their way towards Boulevard du Roi Albert II.

The protest was organised by the country’s joint trade union front, bringing together the FGTB, CSC and Synova, alongside numerous civil society organisations.

The march followed a route from Brussels North Station towards the Esplanade de l’Europe, near Brussels-Midi station, passing along Boulevard du Jardin Botanique and the Small Ring Road.

According to Brussels police, around 50,000 people took part in the demonstration. Trade unions estimated attendance at 70,000.

Protest amid federal budget deadlock

The demonstration comes as Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) struggles to secure an agreement among the five parties in his governing coalition.

Budget negotiations have been stalled since 15 November, with Flemish socialist coalition partner Vooruit refusing to accept the balance of the Prime Minister’s proposals.

Vooruit has demanded greater contributions from the wealthiest and fewer cuts to healthcare and pensions.

Following another unsuccessful round of negotiations on Monday morning, De Wever announced that he would summon the leaders of the governing parties in an attempt to break the deadlock.

He also warned that the government would effectively cease to function if no budget agreement was reached before provisional monthly budget allocations came into effect at the turn of the year.

The national protest has been accompanied by industrial action across several sectors, disrupting public transport and air travel.