American singer/songwriter Miley Cyrus has married her longtime partner, Maxx Morando, wearing a silk wedding gown designed by Belgian fashion designer Anthony Vaccarello.

In an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California, the 33-year-old Wrecking Ball singer married the 28-year-old rock drummer Morando on Sunday, according to People Magazine. The couple have reportedly been together since 2021.

Photographs shared by Cyrus on her Instagram show the newlyweds posing alongside their dog, with the singer wearing a white Saint Laurent gown designed by Vaccarello.

Made entirely of silk, the gown features long sleeves, a plunging open back and a flowing train.

Cyrus has reportedly maintained a close relationship with the French fashion house for several years and has frequently worn Vaccarello’s creations at major public appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MILEY (@miley)

The Italian-Belgian designer was born in Brussels and studied at La Cambre, the renowned Brussels art and design school.

According to VRT NWS, He built an international career and in 2016, he became creative director of Saint Laurent, one of the most influential French fashion houses.

As Creative Director, Vaccarello determined the artistic direction of the brand. He was responsible for the clothing collections and played a key role in the image and appeal of Saint Laurent, though he recently stepped down from the position.

Earlier this year, Cyrus wore his designs at the 2026 Golden Globes and during her performances at the Hollywood Bowl in October.

The wedding dress could be among Vaccarello’s final major creations for the singer at Saint Laurent, as the Belgian designer is reportedly preparing to leave the fashion house after a decade as creative director.

Morando also chose Saint Laurent for the occasion, wearing a black tuxedo jacket and a silk satin tie.

He completed the outfit with leather trainers and sunglasses, adding a rock ’n’ roll touch to the wedding look.