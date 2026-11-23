Rubbish collections across the capital have been severely disrupted by Monday’s national strike, with more than half of the capital’s waste collection trucks remaining in their depots, according to Bruxelles-Propreté.

The regional waste agency stated on 23 November that several neighbourhoods had been particularly affected, with some scheduled collections cancelled altogether.

White rubbish bags, used for general household waste, were not collected in the Louise quarter of Brussels, while around 75% were left uncollected in Ixelles and Saint-Gilles.

In Forest and the Bockstael/Houba de Strooper neighbourhood of Laeken, approximately half of the scheduled white bags were not collected.

The disruption was less severe in Anderlecht, where 30% of white bags remained uncollected, and in Brussels’ central Pentagon district, where the figure stood at 20%.

Blue bag collections particularly affected

Collections of blue recycling bags were even more severely disrupted. No blue bag collections took place in the Louise area or Ixelles, while approximately 98% of bags remained uncollected in the Bockstael/Houba de Strooper neighbourhood.

The proportion of missed collections reached around 90% in Forest, 80% in Anderlecht and Saint-Gilles, and 40% in the Pentagon.

By contrast, only around 5% of blue bags were left uncollected in areas around the canal within the City of Brussels.

Catch-up collections from Tuesday

Bruxelles-Propreté said catch-up collections would begin on Tuesday 24 November, depending on staff availability.

Priority will be given to white bags containing general household waste and orange bags used for food waste. Other missed collections will be rescheduled as resources allow.

Collections using large containers in residential buildings and commercial premises were less affected, with only three of 25 scheduled general waste rounds cancelled.

Mechanised collections of paper, packaging, glass and food waste continued normally.

Glass recycling banks and home collections of bulky waste were also unaffected.

However, the Buda and Sud recycling parks were closed on Monday, while those in Auderghem and Humanité remained open.

The agency warned that collections scheduled for Monday afternoon and evening could also be disrupted in Anderlecht, Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, Ganshoren, Jette, the Belliard district of Brussels, Etterbeek, Koekelberg, Molenbeek, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode and Schaerbeek.

Residents are advised to monitor updates on the Bruxelles-Propreté website and social media channels as the strike continues to affect services.