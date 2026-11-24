Grand Theft Auto VI has delivered the biggest launch in PlayStation history, with more than 39 million unique players starting the game since its release on Thursday, Sony said.

In a blog post, the Japanese group said GTA VI had also set a new record for the highest number of concurrent players on PlayStation, surpassing previous highs set by multiplayer, free-to-play, and single-player titles.

Sony has sold nearly 100 million PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide. The game is also available on rival Microsoft's Xbox Series consoles.

Priced at between €80 and €100 depending on the edition, GTA VI had already attracted 32.5 million pre-orders, publisher Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, said on Friday. That figure smashed the previous record set by Grand Theft Auto V in 2013.

Take-Two said the title had also set a new record for an entertainment industry launch, generating more than $3.79 billion in its first 24 hours. Its first-day takings exceeded the entire global box office of Avengers: Endgame, which became the highest-grossing film of all time last month with about $2.9 billion worldwide.

Specialist firm Alinea Analytics estimates that nearly 45 million copies were sold in the first four days, generating more than $4 billion in revenue.

Analysts at Wells Fargo expect 65 million copies of GTA VI to be sold by the end of Take-Two Interactive's financial year in late March.