Tram services along the Belgian coast were severely disrupted on Tuesday morning as freezing temperatures caused technical failures.

Flemish public transport operator De Lijn reported that some of its fleets that were still able to operate were travelling at speeds that did not exceed 5km/h. While replacement buses were deployed, they were unable to cover all the affected routes, according to De Lijn.

Half of the electrical installations that supply power to the coastal trams stopped working because of freezing temperatures and ice, Belga reported.

Although De Lijn activated its winter contingency plan ahead of the sub-zero temperatures forecast, it continued to face significant technical difficulties.

A vehicle designed to remove ice from overhead cables was also unable to operate for reasons that remain unclear.

De Lijn said it was working to resolve the problems and apologised to passengers for the disruption.