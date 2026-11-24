Belgian supermarket chain Colruyt is looking into opening its stores on Sundays and on public holidays, drawing criticism from unions over plans that could require employees to work on those days.

The socialist trade union Setca criticised the proposal on Tuesday, arguing that Sunday shifts should be voluntary rather than compulsory. Under the company's plans, employees would be expected to work on Sundays, although they would be able to choose which Sundays they work.

"Once again, Colruyt is going too far by tearing up the principles of social dialogue. This is a real bombshell," the union said, as reported by Belga.

Colruyt initially plans to open its traditional supermarkets on Sunday mornings, with proposed opening hours from 08:00 to 12:30. However, the retailer is also examining the possibility of extending opening hours from 08:00 to 20:00.

No launch date has yet been announced, but the company intends to begin negotiations with trade unions shortly.

Why is Sunday opening complicated in Belgium?

Unlike in some other European countries, Sunday trading in Belgium is governed by separate rules concerning shop opening hours and employees' working conditions.

Belgian legislation generally permits shops to open on Sundays, subject to the applicable trading rules. However, employers are prohibited from requiring employees to work on Sundays unless a legal exemption applies.

Ordinary retail businesses can employ staff on Sunday mornings between 08:00 and noon. Certain businesses, including bakeries, butcher's shops and food shops with fewer than five employees, benefit from exemptions allowing Sunday work throughout the day.

Other retailers can employ staff for full-day Sunday shifts on a limited number of Sundays each year, subject to specific conditions.

This distinction means that permission to open a supermarket does not automatically give its management the right to employ staff throughout Sunday.

Colruyt is therefore examining whether it could extend Sunday operations beyond the morning period. The company has not yet explained which legal arrangements would allow its traditional supermarkets to employ staff throughout the day.

Union opposes compulsory Sunday work

Setca stressed that voluntary Sunday work remains the norm at other supermarket chains already operating on Sundays.

The union also suggested that Colruyt could lobby Federal Employment Minister David Clarinval (MR) to secure an extension of permitted working hours.

It criticised the lack of sector-wide negotiations on Sunday work, arguing that competition between supermarket chains risks undermining working conditions and employment.

Discussions between Colruyt and the unions are expected to cover staffing arrangements and compensation for Sunday shifts.