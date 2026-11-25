On Tuesday night, police carried out a major raid on a suspected drug ring in Anderlecht’s Aumale district, notorious for drug trafficking, a source close to the investigation told Bruzz.

Detectives from the Brussels Federal Judicial Police raided dozens of addresses on 24 November, targeting a suspected drug trafficking organisation. VRT NWS also learned that officers carried out 50 house searches.

According to Bruzz, around ten suspects were arrested and were expected to appear before an investigating judge on Wednesday.

Contacted by The Brussels Times, Anderlecht Mayor Fabrice Cumps (PS) said the operation was judicial in nature and that communication about the investigation was being handled by the public prosecutor’s office.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office has been contacted for further information, including the number of arrests and any seizures made during the operation.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.