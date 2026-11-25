An anarchist group has claimed responsibility for a series of fires targeting companies linked to Belgium’s defence industry. Until now, the investigation has leaned towards an act of sabotage.

The group, calling itself the “International Fire Faction Against War,” claims to have targeted three companies in Liège province: Mockel in Baelen, ReulParts in Dison and defence technology company BATS at Sart Tilman.

Reports by Sudinfo, De Standaard and GrenzEcho say the group published a statement claiming responsibility for the incidents as part of a campaign against the arms industry.

Belgian civilian intelligence service VSSE and military intelligence service SGRS are reportedly examining possible links between the three incidents.

The group claims to have set fire to a company vehicle belonging to Mockel on 30 September. Nonetheless, the company has disputed the date and said there is no evidence establishing whether the fire was deliberate or accidental.

Mockel confirmed an older delivery van had caught fire and been destroyed, but said surveillance cameras had recorded no suspicious movements on the premises that night.

The company manufactures high-precision mechanical components, including parts for the defence sector.

The group also claimed responsibility for a fire at ReulParts in Dison during the night of 7 to 8 November, alleging that five vehicles, including three military vehicles, were set alight.

However, initial police reports indicated that only two vehicles were affected.

A third incident occurred on 31 August at BATS, a defence technology company based at Sart Tilman. Prosecutors previously confirmed that investigators had identified three separate points of ignition, raising suspicions of arson.

In its statement, the group described the incidents as part of a broader campaign against the defence industry and threatened further action against companies working with the military.

The Liège prosecutor’s office confirmed that investigations had been opened into all three incidents but declined to provide further details.

It remains unclear whether the fires are connected, whether all were deliberately started or whether the group’s claims are authentic.