Eurostar services between Belgium, France and the United Kingdom were disrupted on Wednesday morning following an unexpected strike, with several trains cancelled and others delayed.

The Eurostar service scheduled to depart Brussels for London at 11:56 was cancelled, while departures at 07:57 and 08:51 were delayed, according to the rail operator’s website.

Services between Paris and London were also affected in both directions. Trains scheduled to leave London at 07:01 and 08:01 were cancelled, alongside departures from Paris at 07:37, 08:39 and 09:10.

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“Today’s cancellations are due to an unexpected strike,” Eurostar said on X, confirming that services were disrupted in both directions between Paris and London.

The company urged passengers whose trains had been cancelled not to travel to the station, warning that they would be unable to board. Affected passengers can either reschedule their journeys for another date or request a full refund.

Eurostar apologised for the disruption and called on trade unions to continue discussions with the company, saying it remained open to constructive dialogue.

The operator did not specify the reasons behind the industrial action.

Some services to other destinations, including the Netherlands and Germany, were also experiencing delays on Wednesday morning.