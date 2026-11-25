Desperate to find a paediatrician for years, a West Flemish hospital finally succeeded in hiring a part-time Swedish doctor after the €15,000 reward fell on deaf ears.

The hospital, nestled in Veurne, has reportedly hired Iulian Preda, a paediatrician who lives and works in Sweden, on a part-time basis. Dr Preda juggles between Sweden and two regions in the country.

“We had been looking for several years, and it is a difficult task,” said Ortwin Debels, AZ West hospital’s chief medical officer, to the Flemish daily, Het Nieuwsblad.

Dr Preda spends several weeks of each month in Belgium, splitting his time between Veurne and a hospital in Sankt Vith, in the German-speaking region, while continuing his work in Sweden.

The appointment brings to an end a prolonged search. In 2022, AZ West offered €15,000 to anyone who could help it find a paediatrician, but the incentive fell on deaf ears.

According to the Flemish daily, Dr Preda, who completed part of his medical training at the University of Liège, is now learning Dutch so that he can communicate with patients and their families. He says parents are often pleasantly surprised by his progress, and that he sometimes turns to AI to help him find words he does not know.

One of his biggest challenges is that certain medicines go by different names in Belgium and Sweden.

Bottleneck job

In Belgium, bottleneck jobs, known as a knelpuntberoep or métier en pénurie, are occupations with persistent labour shortages where employers struggle to find qualified candidates.

A survey by the Belgian Health Care Knowledge Centre (KCE) found that 80% of Belgian hospitals regard seasonal peaks in demand for paediatric care as problematic or very problematic, with the Flemish government recognising it as a bottleneck job.

Dr Debels told the Flemish daily that demanding working hours plus pay differences between medical specialisations were part of the problem.

Younger doctors, he said, place a high value on work-life balance, and larger hospitals are better placed to spread overnight and weekend duties among a bigger team.

Dr Preda has signed a two-year contract for now, though he is reportedly wary that juggling his schedule between Sweden and two Belgian hospitals might prove demanding in the longer term.