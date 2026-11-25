A person was seriously injured after their leg became trapped in a roller shutter at a Brussels metro station overnight.

“A person under the influence got their leg trapped in a roller shutter,” Brussels fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw confirmed to The Brussels Times. The person in question was under the influence of alcohol.

The victim, a homeless man, was freed by firefighters working alongside technical teams from Brussels public transport operator STIB and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to STIB spokesperson Françoise LeDune, the shutters at metro stations open automatically shortly before the first metro services begin operating. The metro is closed from 00:30 to 04:30, and opening times are displayed on the shutters.

“It often involves people trying to force their way inside but getting stuck in the process,” LeDune told The Brussels Times.

The issue of homeless people getting hurt trying to get inside a metro station in the early chilly hours is a recurring one. Bruzz reported four injuries in 2023, one of which was fatal, and a second fatality in 2025.