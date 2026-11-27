Google has taken down ads for illicit substances on Google Maps after a Bruzz investigation showed that dealers were using fake business listings and AI images to steer customers toward messaging channels selling drugs.

Bruzz first exposed the ads in October. Searches for cannabis shops on Google Maps in Brussels and other European cities returned legitimate CBD retailers alongside made-up businesses with AI-generated photos that pointed to Telegram or WhatsApp channels. Those channels reportedly offered THC cannabis, cocaine, DMT, and crystal meth.

Some of the ads were also slipped in among the photos on genuine CBD shops’ profiles, which led to complaints from owners. One shopkeeper told Bruzz that getting the images removed could take up to two days, but new ones would reappear almost right away.

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Google acknowledges the violations

Google has now reportedly confirmed that the listings broke its rules and are now gone. “These listings were found to be in violation of our policy and have been removed from Google Maps,” communications manager Marcel van der Geld told Bruzz.

He said Google’s automated systems constantly screen proposed edits for suspicious activity. “If a policy-violating or irrelevant edit slips through, as happened in this case, we take swift action to remove it as soon as it is reported,” he added.

According to Bruzz, searches for cannabis shops now show only legitimate businesses with no links to drug-selling channels.

One last ad, attached to a closed CBD shop in Saint-Gilles, was reportedly still visible on Wednesday but had vanished by Thursday morning. Comparable ads also no longer appear in Luxembourg or Roubaix, France.

Police caution that dealers may relocate

Federal police also urged the public to ignore and report any fake listings they might see.“Criminal organisations are constantly adapting their methods,” Berger told The Brussels Times early October.

“Posting advertisements for so-called “drug shops” on Google Maps is one of the more recent ways in which they attempt to sell drugs. Fraudsters, too, have found their way onto the platform. We strongly advise against contacting such advertisers, whether they are selling drugs or attempting to scam people.”

The Belgian Federal Police now reportedly say the removals were not made at their request. Berger told Bruzz those behind the ads could simply shift to other online platforms. "We often observe this in practice," she added.

Belgian police are still working with Europol and the European Commission to strengthen cooperation with major tech companies, Google included, so that illegal content can be identified and removed faster.

The public is encouraged to report drug ads directly to the platform concerned. Berger told Bruzz that anyone whose identity or business is being misused in such ads can also file a police complaint.

Earlier in October, The Brussels Times contacted one of these “businesses” over Telegram as a decoy buyer. The dealer proposed several illicit substances and cited their price, including delivery. The Google Maps posting was removed within two hours of the conversation.

Federal police spokesperson An Berger told The Brussels Times at that time that “police were working together with Europol and the European Commission to strengthen cooperation with international platforms and social networks.”

Their statement added: “The objective of this approach is to detect illegal content more quickly, remove it more easily, and respond more rapidly to the constantly evolving methods and channels used by criminals.”