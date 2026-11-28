Five Brussels running communities have united against plans to shorten the athletics track at Cinquantenaire Park. They say that one of the capital’s last free public tracks is already too short, too dark and unsafe.

Brussels is teeming with people who like to run; men and women who join running groups take to Bois de la Cambre, Parc Royal or Cinquantenaire to get their sweat on, and sometimes socialise between breaks.

As one of the last free running tracks in a buzzing city, the Cinquantenaire's 356-metre track – which is already shorter than the standard 400-metre required for an officially homologated athletics track – would shrink to 330 metres as part of a revamp plan.

The federal agency responsible for major infrastructure projects in Brussels, Beliris, is eyeing a facelift for the park ahead of Belgium’s 2030 bicentenary. But runners say the plan ignores the people who use the track most, and the park in general.

Two petitions, one to preserve the track and one calling for night-time lighting, have gathered over 900 and over 450 signatures respectively, as of publication, close to their targets of 1,000 and 500.

They are now merged under the banner “Save the Track”, backed by BXL Run Crew, Runnification, Cadence, Brussels Runners and BXL Girls Run Club.

The plans seek to restore the park’s historic symmetry, including a double row of trees along the axis of the Horta Pavilion. Yet aerial photographs show that the track was already there in 1953.

Busy, bumpy and completely dark

Giovanni D'Arezzo, founder of Runnification and organiser of the lighting petition, said that between October and March, some runners give up on Cinquantenaire entirely because of darkness, uneven ground and safety worries.

A Runnification member recently twisted their ankle after stepping into a hole near the park’s arches. Tree roots have pushed up bumps in several sections of the surface – a hazard made worse when visibility is poor.

For women, the concern goes beyond injury.

Ines de Araujo Reis of BXL Run Crew said many women she knows avoid the park after dark, and she does not mean late at night.

“I mean 20:00, or 19:00 in the winter,” she told The Brussels Times. “I would do it on a bike at night, but I would not do it walking because it’s very, very scary. You really don’t see things around you.”

Maria Sibylla Galera Hauer of BXL Girls Run Club says the problem is what led to the club's creation. Founded in February 2024 as a community for women and non-binary runners, it now has more than 800 members.

“A lot of the women I knew were stopping their training during the winter months because it was dark, and they could only go running before or after work,” she told The Brussels Times. “They did not feel safe going running alone in the dark.”

The club’s answer was to pair runners up. “You can take a lot of precautions. You can run in a well-lit street, you can run in an area where there are a lot of people, you can not wear headphones. But ultimately, the way to ensure that you’ll be safe is running with other people.”

Even so, the club eventually dropped its winter sessions at Cinquantenaire.

“We very quickly realised that it’s not only a matter of safety getting to the track, because you have to cross a park which is completely dark, but also safety while training because you don’t see very well," Galera Hauer added.

The club has also worked with the NGO Run Her Way on a survey of women’s experiences of running in Brussels, including concerns about poorly lit public spaces. The results are published as an interactive map marking where respondents felt unsafe or struggled to exercise.

“The combination of the bad condition of the track in Cinquantenaire and no light makes it a bit of a hazard,” she said. Runners tripped on uneven sections several times, including during last Tuesday’s symbolic protest.

On Tuesday evening, around 300 people joined a symbolic five-kilometre protest run despite freezing temperatures, according to organisers.

The groups are preparing a joint letter to the authorities asking that the track keep its current length or, ideally, be extended to the standard 400 metres, with better lighting and maintenance.

Lavy Pinto, who helps manage Brussels Runners, another running club, said the track draws cadets from the nearby Royal Military Academy as well as recreational and structured-training runners.

At busy times, he said, it gets cramped. “Sometimes there is no place. You are kind of trying to avoid people when running.”

The track’s irregular length also makes structured sessions harder, particularly repeats of 200 or 400 metres.

Antoine Brodkom, co-leader of Cadence, which brings together 100 to 150 runners at its regular sessions, joined the campaign even though the group does not train at Cinquantenaire.

Cadence rents the track at Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), which he describes as well maintained and properly lit. But that option has a price. “Not everyone can necessarily afford to pay a subscription or rent a track,” he said.

He finds the plan hard to understand as running clubs multiply across the city.

“It’s quite extraordinary that in the capital of Europe and of the country, there isn’t an athletics track accessible to everyone, and that the only one that is accessible, isn’t 400 metres long, isn’t illuminated, is full of bumps, and now they want to shorten it.”

Light without harming the fauna

The renovation does include a new lighting plan for the park. Under the plans, the main avenues would stay lit all night, while some paths would go dark after midnight. Less-used paths would remain unlit to protect wildlife, limit light pollution and cut energy use.

Beliris confirmed to The Brussels Times that the plan covers the main paths, including those running alongside the sports areas, but said no lighting dedicated to the athletics track is planned at this stage. It added that the plan was designed to take the park’s fauna into account and limit light nuisance.

The runners accept the environmental concerns as legitimate and say they don’t conflict with their demands. D’Arezzo stressed that the campaign does not seek to light up the whole park.