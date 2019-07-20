 
MR worried about the future of French-speaking culture in Brussels
Saturday, 20 July, 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The Reformist movement (MR) revealed it is concerned about the future of the French-speaking culture in Brussels on Saturday. 

    It is concerned because some of the powers formerly held by the French Common Commission (Cocof) have been transferred to the Common Community Commission (Cocom) and regional authorities. Ecolo has also expressed a desire to reduce the number of Brussels institutions.  

    Cocof head Gaetan Van Goidsenhoven said “the institution’s substance might be removed” during a debate on the joint policy statement. He also said “some issues would now only be managed by-proxy.” 

    At the same time, the liberal MP said he regretted “the weak links between Cocof and the Brussels-Wallonia Federation at a time when French-speakers need to work together.” In Wallonia, they already do. 

    Mr Van Goidsenhoven said he wondered whether the Cocof was being “fazed out” and if it would soon be got rid of altogether. All the joint policies regarding Flemish-speakers in Brussels are still in place. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times 

     

