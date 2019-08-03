 
Public protest over felling of 400 trees to make way for new administrative centre
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 03 August, 2019
Latest News:
Public protest over felling of 400 trees to...
INF Treaty: Austria warns of “threat” to Europe...
UN official highlights Asia’s role in the fight...
Antwerp yogi protest will denounce arrival of ‘polluting’...
Belgian Foreign Minister regrets demise of INF Treaty...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 03 August 2019
    Public protest over felling of 400 trees to make way for new administrative centre
    INF Treaty: Austria warns of “threat” to Europe
    UN official highlights Asia’s role in the fight for the world’s climate
    Antwerp yogi protest will denounce arrival of ‘polluting’ cruise ships
    Belgian Foreign Minister regrets demise of INF Treaty
    US exhumation of ‘Miss Molly’ could crack open case of missing Brussels woman
    Public swim at the Pêcheries pond is cancelled
    Minimum service in prisons: Unions to meet Justice Minister
    Brussels Airport prepares for the busiest day of the year
    Belgian coast sees half as many missing children compared to last year
    Bruges: ‘Prisoners treated like animals’ after guard attack
    Disoriented Belgian explorers rescued from underground caves in Spain
    The number of illegal arms seizures rises in Belgium
    Brussels bars and cafés fail to enforce indoor smoking ban
    1/3 of plastic bags used in Wallonia violate environmental regulations
    Belgium in Brief: Far-right refusal, Belgium’s supercentenarian and Army recruitment
    Belgian army seeks Muslims in new diversity recruitment campaign
    Anderlecht clears Roma camp; Molenbeek lets theirs remain
    Belgian police launch search for two Albanian truck drivers
    Brussels woman joins Belgium’s supercentenarian club at 110
    View more

    Public protest over felling of 400 trees to make way for new administrative centre

    Saturday, 03 August 2019
    The planned new administrative centre © Jaspers Eyers Architects

    Local residents in the centre of Brussels have protested at plans to fell 397 trees for the construction of a new state administrative centre (RAC) on the Avenue Pacheco.

    The new centre, replacing the old administrative centre behind Rue Royale, will comprise not only government offices – the Finance Tower at Botanique will form part of the complex – but also apartments, shops and a school. The new RAC promises to bring new life to what is essentially an urban desert at present, but the problem of nature has raised local hackles.

    The plans, signed by the Brussels city council and the region’s environmental agency, include the removal of 397 trees from what is currently a listed park in the city centre. The existing park stands on the roof of an office building, and for the new construction those trees will have to be removed to allow works to be carried out.

    The developer has promised to replace those lost trees with 377 new trees on completion of the project. However local residents complain that the replacement is inadequate.

    The trees have an important function in protecting against the creation of a heat-island,” said Anne Leemans of the local action committee Bel-Air, speaking to Bruzz.

    An urban heat island is an area of a city where the temperature is substantially higher that surrounding rural areas, as a result of human activities. One of the major causes is the change of surface areas, most notably the paving over of land. Effects include the disturbance of rainfall patterns, and the increase in air pollution.

    But the eventual replacement of the existing trees presents problems of its own, she said. “They want to replace these trees with low-branched trees, but also with exotic species, which attract a different kind of fauna – different insects, birds and so on.” Low-branched trees are more commonly used in gardens for ornamental purposes. The new trees planned include 204 plane trees, nine gingko or maidenhair trees and ten sequoia-type trees.

    The local action committee is calling for the city and the agency to review the plans, but they have already done so once, adopting certain changes. The chance of them doing so again, says Bruzz, is minimal.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job