More baggage problems at Brussels Airport on the busiest day of the year

Brussels Airport is currently experiencing technical problems with the baggage-handling system this Saturday morning, on what is expected to be the airport’s busiest day of the year.

According to the latest reports, some 30 planes have already left Brussels without passengers’ luggage, and delays were expected on other flights from 0900.

The problem – the third in recent weeks – first became apparent at around 0600 this morning, and urgent repairs were begun. They were expected to be completed by 0900, at which point flights would once more take off with passenger luggage. However in order to make sure of that, flights would have to be delayed, the airport said.

The luggage of those passengers who left Brussels before repairs were completed will be delivered later today or tomorrow. Some 83,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport today, one of the busiest holiday departure days in general, and the busiest of the year for the airport.

“We deeply regret this situation,” Brussels Airport said in a message on its website. “Our teams are doing their utmost best to repair the system as soon as possible and to limit the impact for our passengers, so normal operations will hopefully be possible this afternoon.”

UPDATE: Brussels Airport has announced that the baggage system problem has been resolved and the system rebooted. “We deeply regret this situation. We expect normal operations to be possible around noon,” the airport said on its website.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

