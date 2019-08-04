 
Islam party chairman sacked by Bruxelles Propreté over expressed views
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 04 August, 2019
Latest News:
Greta Thunberg leaves for her world tour...
Two drug dealers arrested near the Esperanzh! festival...
‘I am waiting on Mr De Wever,’ says...
Islam party chairman sacked by Bruxelles Propreté over...
July was a record month for Brussels hotels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 04 August 2019
    Greta Thunberg leaves for her world tour
    Two drug dealers arrested near the Esperanzh! festival
    ‘I am waiting on Mr De Wever,’ says Far-right leader
    Islam party chairman sacked by Bruxelles Propreté over expressed views
    July was a record month for Brussels hotels
    Loose baggage strap was the cause of Saturday’s airport chaos
    Sadness as landmark bridge in Tournai is “deconstructed”
    Record high sales of Belgian luxury properties
    Already 50 km traffic in the Rhone Valley
    Renewed anti-lead security measures for Notre Dame reconstruction
    In Rome, future EU President calls for “new Migration deal”
    More baggage problems at Brussels Airport on the busiest day of the year
    Public protest over felling of 400 trees to make way for new administrative centre
    INF Treaty: Austria warns of “threat” to Europe
    UN official highlights Asia’s role in the fight for the world’s climate
    Antwerp yogi protest will denounce arrival of ‘polluting’ cruise ships
    Belgian Foreign Minister regrets demise of INF Treaty
    US exhumation of ‘Miss Molly’ could crack open case of missing Brussels woman
    Public swim at the Pêcheries pond is cancelled
    Minimum service in prisons: Unions to meet Justice Minister
    View more

    Islam party chairman sacked by Bruxelles Propreté over expressed views

    Sunday, 04 August 2019
    © Liste Islam

    Abdelhay Bakkali Tahiri, president of the Islam party, has been fired from his job with Bruxelles Propreté for reasons which the agency denied were politically motivated.

    Tahiri (photo, centre) had worked for the regional waste management agency for nine years, and first came to notice in 2014 when he was found distributing Islam party tracts during working hours while dressed in his work uniform.

    Later he was taking an exam for promotion within the service, and refused to greet the female invigilator with a handshake.

    When another party member, Redouane Ahrouch, refused to look a female journalist in the eye during an interview with RTL television, Tahiri defended him in public. Ahrouch paid for his stand with his job with the public transport authority STIB.

    Now, Tahiri defends his owns actions, and described the sacking as “100% politically motivated”. He attempted to have the Council of State issue an interim interdict to suspend the dismissal, but the application was rejected: interdicts are only issued in cases of urgency or where irreversible damage may occur.

    Nevertheless, he has said he intends to pursue an action before the Council of State – the body which scrutinises decisions at all levels of government, including official agencies of government such as Bruxelles Propreté and STIB.

    The agency, meanwhile, denied a political motivation, and said Tahiri had expressed views which were “irreconcilable with those of an organisation that has employed dozens of women in recent years”.

    I have faith in justice, but not in judges or magistrates,” Tahiri told Bruzz.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job