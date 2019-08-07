 
Belgian university gets €3 million to develop self-repairing robots
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019
Latest News:
Computer woes disrupt British Airways flights...
Railway workers plan strike for August 17...
Suspicious toy pig sees Brussels street closed by...
Ties between French-speakers in Brussels & Wallonia focus...
Taxi fares from Brussels Airport among the most...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 07 August 2019
    Computer woes disrupt British Airways flights
    Railway workers plan strike for August 17
    Suspicious toy pig sees Brussels street closed by bomb squad
    Ties between French-speakers in Brussels & Wallonia focus of new government post
    Taxi fares from Brussels Airport among the most expensive in Europe
    Belgium not ready to face a long drought, expert warns
    Moroccan man who called for Belgian volunteers to be beheaded arrested for hate speech
    Belgian university gets €3 million to develop self-repairing robots
    ‘A real plague’: popularity of laughing gas sparks concerns in Flanders
    Minors caught with counterfeit money at a Scout party in Flanders
    Pairi Daiza zoo to build biggest solar power plant in Wallonia
    Workers strike after cameras discovered in changing rooms
    Walloon farmers snub agro-environmental measures
    Greenpeace’s Rainbow Warrior will dock in Belgium for the first time
    Belgium in Brief: Tax trouble, pigeon panic and more missing luggage
    Dress-up party leaves Africa museum with a red face
    Health: concerns raised over increase in chemical agents
    Two more British firms make the move to Brussels as Brexit looms
    Pigeon ‘birth control’ petition gathers hundreds of signatures
    Tax authorities present rich Belgians in Monaco with €100 million bill
    View more

    Belgian university gets €3 million to develop self-repairing robots

    Wednesday, 07 August 2019
    Self repairing robots would be the purpose of the project. Credit: VUB

    The Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) has obtained – along with its partners in Cambridge, Paris and Switzerland – an EU subsidy of up to three million euro for a research project on self-repairing robots, it was learned on Wednesday.

    Brubotics, VUB’s robotics centre, is running a European research project on so-called “soft” robots. This new generation of robots is made using more flexible materials to enable the easier manipulation of fragile objects and in order to work more seamlessly with human beings.

    Nevertheless, because they are soft, they are also subject to cracking and tearing. Repairs take up a lot of time and money. That is why Brubotics, with researchers from the University of Cambridge, the Graduate School of Industrial Physics and Chemistry of the City of Paris (ESPCI-Paris) and the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa), is looking to develop technologies thanks to which robots will be able to repair themselves. The consortium has teamed up with Dutch polymer manufacturer SupraPolix.

    In practical terms, the goal is for robots to be able to repair themselves when damaged without human intervention. To do this, a self-healing flexible material is needed that can detect damage and take adequate measures to cure it. The European Commission is supporting the project with up to three million euro.

    “In recent years, we have already taken the initial steps towards the creation of self-healing materials for making robots. We wish to further this research and, above all, ensure that robots can be utilised in a sustainable way without endangering our work environments,” VUB academic Bram Vanderborght explained. “Thanks to a self-repair mechanism, complex and expensive repairs to this new kind of robot will be a thing of the past.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job