 
Brussels loses a third of its electric scooters
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019
    Brussels loses a third of its electric scooters

    Wednesday, 14 August 2019
    © Belga

    Electric scooter operators Hive and Wind, launched in Brussels on 20 June and 17 July respectively, have already pulled out of the regional market, La Derniere Heure reported on Wednesday.

    The German company, Wind, had a fleet of 500 scooters, while Hive had 800. Their 1,300 scooters have since been withdrawn from circulation, Brussels Mobility department confirmed to the daily.

    Another operator, Tier, has also withdrawn its 50 scooters from Brussels.

    A spokesperson for the Mobility Ministry told Belga news agency in June that there were over 4,000 electric scooters in Brussels Region.

    According to La Dernière Heure, the reasons for the withdrawals include gruelling competition between the eight different operators, high maintenance costs, ignorance of the Brussels reality and acts of vandalism.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

