Belgian police chief sued over lead contaminated water...

Seven federal police officers are suing their superior, general police commissioner Marc De Mesmaeker.

The officers are suing him over the dangerously high lead concentrations recorded in the drinking at Brussels police stations.

The complainants are seven administrative officers who work in Bloc 5 of the Quartier Couronne, with the marine police management.

Their lawyer Dimitri Dedecker said his client’s blood tests showed dangerously high levels of lead, cobalt and creatine.

A Union covertly employed an independent laboratory to perform a new series of tests on a tap that had not been included in the first batch of tests when the blood test results came out.

The tap is connected to a water fountain used by staff on the ground floor of Bloc 5. The lead content was 21 times higher than it should be.

The CGSP police found a lawyer (Dedecker) and submitted a complaint about De Mesmaeker on behalf of the seven officers on the 15th of July. He was expected to respond by the 9th of August, but hasn’t so far.

Marc Dusplessis, a permanent delegate with the CGSP police, is also threatening to submit a penal complaint to the Labour Auditory body.

The police’s press service confirmed the story: “our staff’s health is one of our top priorities,” they said in response.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times