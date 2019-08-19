 
Brussels woman creates protest song against harassment faced by female cyclists
Monday, 19 August, 2019
    Brussels woman creates protest song against harassment faced by female cyclists

    Monday, 19 August 2019
    A screenshot from Lydie Thonnard's video. Credit: Facebook / Lydie Thonnard

    On Sunday, Lydie Thonnard from Brussels posted a video protesting the verbal harassment faced by female cyclists in the city.

    The video shows Thonnard’s face, singing in protest, as she cycles through the streets of Brussels. Thonnard posted the video on her Facebook page.

    The video begins with Thonnard singing in French “I am not a piece of meat on a bike”. Later on in the video, Thonnard asks for people to respect her as a cyclist.

    Un p'tit coup d'gueule de temps en temps, y a rien d'mal à ça si?#maviedecycliste

    Posted by Lydie Thonnard on Sunday, August 18, 2019

    The video has been well received, with a number of Thonnard’s peers on Facebook asking her for permission to share the video. By Monday, the video was shared 39 times.

    Evie McCullough 
    The Brussels Times

